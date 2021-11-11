Investing API Atomic raises $25m

Atomic, a US outfit that provide an API to help banks and fintechs integrate investing into their products, has launched with $25 million in Series A funding.

QED Investors and Anthemis co-led the round, with participation from Softbank and Y Combinator.



Atomic says its API enables firms to launch investing services in a matter of weeks without the burden of developing in-house regulatory, brokerage operations, and compliance expertise. Capabilities include direct indexing, ESG investing, and multi-currency trading across 60 global markets.



Among the clients already onboard is Upside, an app that transforms student debt into investment opportunities. Using Atomic’s API infrastructure, Upside built a wealth management offering that allows its users to refinance their student loans and reinvest the savings.



David Dindi, CEO Atomic, says: “Any fintech or bank that wants to become their end-customers’ primary financial relationship will need to offer investing on their platform to remain competitive.



“As an accelerant in the rapidly evolving ecosystem of unbundled financial services, Atomic enables these businesses to offer investing in a frictionless way as a means to deepen their relationships with customers.”