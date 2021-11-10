OTP Group taps SambaNova for AI supercomputer

Hungary's OTP Group has teamed up with SambaNova Systems to build what they claim will be "fastest AI supercomputer in Europe".

The partners plan to deploy a multi-rack AI system, built on SambaNova Dataflow-as-a-Service GPT, for the most advanced language model in the world at a commercial bank.



The supercomputer is intended to help OTP offer its 17 million customers faster, more personalised AI-based financial services by processing large amounts of text-based information and data in a short time.



The system will also be provided as a national AI resource to the public sector, private industry, and higher education in cooperation with the Ministry for Innovation and Technology of Hungary.



Péter Csányi, deputy CEO, head of digital division, OTP Group, says: "This is a unique collaboration between OTP Group, ITM, and SambaNova Systems to provide an incredible resource to the country and the Central and Eastern European region."