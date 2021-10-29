Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fiserv, Inc. Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fiserv posts strong Q3 but stock dip on lost client identified as Stripe

Fiserv posts strong Q3 but stock dip on lost client identified as Stripe

Fiserv shares took a dive this week, despite the firm beating analysts' expectations for its third quarter results, after it revealed that it has lost a "large processing client", understood to be Stripe.

Shares in Fiserv fell around 10% on Wednesday and have failed to recover during the week after the company told analysts during a conference call that it has lost a client through one of its joint ventures, hitting around five per cent of North American processing volumes.

The client, not named by Fiserv, has been identified by Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev as Stripe.

Dolev maintained a buy rating for Fiserv but noted, according to Nasdaq: “Nevertheless, we worry that the slowdown in e-comm volumes, which we estimate was due to Stripe going in-house (vs. via the WFC JV) may weigh on sentiment. We note that while volume impact is more meaningful, the actual drag on revenue is marginal amid low take rates for that revenue stream.”

While the news may have hit Fiserv's price, analysts remain optimistic about the stock, with a strong buy consensus rating, says Nasdaq.

For the quarter, Fiserv posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, above the Street’s expectations of $1.45 and the $1.20 reported for the same period the previous year.

Related Companies

Fiserv, Inc. Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Fiserv, Inc.

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience[New Impact Study] Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Trending

Related News
Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus
/people

Fiserv to create 2000 new jobs at New Jersey campus

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up
/cloud

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

Fiserv names former First Data boss Bisignano CEO

08 May 2020

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. American Express opens business bank account

  3. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

  4. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

  5. Chase’s UK current account now available directly via app stores

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency