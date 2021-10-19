Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Citi TTS appoints global head of digital

Citi TTS appoints global head of digital

Citi's trade and treasury solutions business has appointed Capital One's Naveed Anwar as global head of digital.

At Capital One, Anwar built and oversaw the API, file & data platforms and managed the card company's strategic partnerships and integrations organiation.

Prior to this, he spent more than 20 years at PayPal, eBay, AOL and Netscape leading several products, technology platforms and professional service organisations - in particular, managing relationships with developer and partner ecosystems with responsibility for new customer onboarding and integrations.

According to a memo seen by Finextra, Anwar will be responsible for the creation, successful execution and implementation of TTS’ global digital strategy across all channels and products - including improving overall client engagement and experience.

He will be charged with developing a network and distribution strategy as well as a cross-TTS API strategy, and work to integrate all TTS digital services into a single ICG point of access with single client identity. Additionally, all client connectivity channels across the full suite of TTS products and solutions and the entire digitisation process will fall under his supervision.

Digital channels, led by Mayank Mishra, the digital onboarding team, led by Ram Jupudi, along with the digital security & COO team, led by Rajesh Shenoy, will now report to Anwar along with regional product heads including Driss Temsamani, Arun Sinha, Magdalena Mielcarz and Sanjeev Jain.

He joins Citi on 1 November, where he will report to Shahmir Khaliq, global head of trasury and trade solutions as a member of the TTS executive committee, and will be based in San Jose, California.

