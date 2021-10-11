Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metro Bank and Atom Bank founder Anthony Thomson moves in to BNPL arena

Metro Bank and Atom Bank founder Anthony Thomson moves in to BNPL arena

Anthony Thomson, the founder of Metro Bank, Atom Bank and Australia's first neobank 86 400, is stepping into the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space as the new chair of Zip UK.

Founded in 2013 in Sydney, Australia, Zip is one of the fastest growing BNPL providers in the world with over 7.3 million customers. It currently has a presence in 13 markets globally - including Australia, USA, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Canada - and is growing quickly through acquisitions, most recently a strategic investment in Indian BNPL platform ZestMoney.

Zip is eyeing significant growth in the UK following its arrival in March 2021.

Says Thomson: “Zip was created to give consumers an easier and more flexible way of buying the things they both want and need. Consumer credit can be complex and opaque, things that Zip has been specifically built to avoid. The UK BNPL market is at a very early stage, so to join the board at this time, at an important moment for the industry, is very exciting.

Related Companies

Zip

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?[On-Demand Webinar] How can Payments Innovation supercharge the Customer Experience?

Trending

Related News
Zip enters India with $50 million investment in ZestMoney
/payments

Zip enters India with $50 million investment in ZestMoney

Marqeta and Zip announce BNPL partnership in Australia
/payments

Marqeta and Zip announce BNPL partnership in Australia

Zip sets sights on Africa with acquisition of Payflex

01 Sep

Zip pushes into EU and Middle East with acquisitions of Twisto and Spotii

24 May

Australia's Zip invests in Czech BNPL player Twisto

21 Jan

Westpac sells stake in BNPL firm Zip for $337 million

26 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  2. NatWest acquires pocket money app RoosterMoney

  3. NatWest pleads guilty to money laundering charges

  4. BofA&#39;s financial planning tool proves a hit

  5. UniCredit and JP Morgan employ Swift Go for payments between Europe and US

Research
See all reports »
Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services