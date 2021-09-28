Coinbase enables customers to deposit paychecks into crypto account

Crypto exchange Coinbase is prepping a direct deposit feature, that will enable customers to drop their their paycheck into their Coinbase account in both virtual currencies and US dollars.

Set for launch in the next few weeks, Coinbase customers will be able to get paid in crypto or US dollars and choose any percentage of their paycheck to deposit.



States the firm: "With direct deposit, customers can more easily access our crypto-first financial services and be ready for any trade or purchase."



Thew new feature coincides with an upgrade to Coinbase's Visa debit card, that will enable cardhsolders to spend US dollars - as well as crypto - while earning up to four percent cashback in crypto rewards.