Godlman Sachs to buy home improvement lender Greensky for $2.24 billion

Goldman Sachs is buying digital lender Greensky for $2.24 billion as part of its push into the consumer finance market.

Billed as the largest fintech platform for home improvement consumer loan originations, Greensky services a $9 billion loan portfolio.



Since inception, approximately four million consumers have financed more than $30 billion of commerce using the firm's instalment-based payments platform, which is currently online at a network of 10,000 US merchants.



“We have been clear in our aspiration for Marcus to become the consumer banking platform of the future, and the acquisition of GreenSky advances this goal,” says David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “GreenSky and its talented team have built an impressive, cloud-native platform that will allow Marcus to reach a new and active set of merchants and customers and provide them with an expanding set of solutions.”