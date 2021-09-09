JPMorgan to buy majority stake in VW’s payments business - Reuters

JPMorgan has announced plans to purchase a majority stake in Volkswagen's payments business, Reuters UK revealed today.

Founded in 2017, Volkswagen's Luxembourg-based business operates in 32 countries - offering car purchase and leasing, in-vehicle payments, fuelling and electric vehicle charging and subscription services, as well as insurance and in-vehicle entertainment.



Subject to regulatory approvals, JPMorgan has agreed to purchase 75% of the business - which it plans to invest in and rebrand - for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close during H1 2022.



Shahrokh Moinian, EMEA head of wholesale payments at JPMorgan, said to Reuters: "One of the fastest-growing platforms is the connected car marketplace, whereby the car acts like a wallet for purchasing goods, services or subscriptions.".



In July, Volkswagen revealed that sales at its financial services arm had reached €22.6 billion - up 18% year-on-year.



This news comes amidst a planned rollout of in-car technology that allows drivers to automatically pay for fuel or tolls.