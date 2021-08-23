Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

WorldRemit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
WorldRemit raises $292m; rebrands as Zepz

WorldRemit raises $292m; rebrands as Zepz

UK-based cross-border mobile payments firm WorldRemit has raised $292 million in primary financing at a $5 billion valuation and changed its name to Zepz.

Farallon Capital, Leapfrog, TCV and Accel joined the round for Zepz, which is rebranding following last year's acquisition of Africa-focused remittance app Sendwave.

The funding will invested in the firm's technology, platform and customer proposition as it builds on its 11 million users across 150 countries.

Breon Corcoran, CEO, Zepz, says: "Following the acquisition of Sendwave we have made significant progress with the integration of the different businesses and are retaining both the Sendwave and WorldRemit brands. In that context we are proud to announce the rebranding of our holding Company to Zepz."

Related Companies

WorldRemit

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership[New Report] Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Trending

Related News
WorldRemit to acquire Sendwave
/payments

WorldRemit to acquire Sendwave

WorldRemit nets $175m in latest financing round

WorldRemit nets $175m in latest financing round

Trending

  1. JP Morgan Private Capital and AmEx invest in Plaid

  2. Mastercard swipes left on magnetic stripe cards

  3. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  4. Facebook&#39;s Marcus demands &#39;fair shot&#39; for Novi payments

  5. Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre