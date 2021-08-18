Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pngme

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pngme raises $15m for financial data infrastructure platform

Pngme raises $15m for financial data infrastructure platform

Pngme, a San Francisco-based firm that builds data infrastructure and out-of-the box machine learning capabilities for financial institutions and fintechs across sub-Saharan Africa, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Octopus Ventures.

Pngme says that it helps financial institutions and fintechs collect and aggregate financial data at scale.

Its mobile SDK and data processing pipelines make it easy to collect alternative financial data and unify it with other sources to create a holistic picture of an individual's financial behaviour. Partners can then integrate the Pngme platform with existing APIs such as Plaid, Okra, and Mono.

The company has also built a customer management platform so that the various teams within a company can effectively make use the data.

Pngme will use the funding to expand its data science, engineering, and sales teams, building on recent executive hires.

Brendan Playford, CEO, Pngme, says: "With the demand we are seeing in our core markets and from financial institutions globally, it is clear we are solving a major pain point by building financial data infrastructure and machine learning as a service."

Related Companies

Pngme

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Modernise, Innovate and Transform on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption[New Paper] Responding to Lending Disruption

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  3. Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

  4. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  5. JP Morgan and AmEx invest in Plaid

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights