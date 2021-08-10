Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Venmo lets credit cardholders buy crypto with cashback

Venmo lets credit cardholders buy crypto with cashback

Venmo credit card users can now automatically buy cryptocurrency using the cashback they earn on purchases.

Customers enable the Cash Back to Crypto feature on their Venmo credit card home screen and then choose whether they want their rewards in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin or Bitcoin Cash.

Once customers receive their cash back into their Venmo balance each month, the funds are used to automatically purchase the selected crypto with no action required. Once complete, customers can choose to hold or sell the crypto within the Venmo app at any time.

The feature compliment's Venmo's decision earlier this year to start letting its users buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly within its app.

"The introduction of the Cash Back to Crypto feature for the Venmo Credit Card offers customers a new way to start exploring the world of crypto, using their cash back earned each month to automatically and seamlessly purchase one of four cryptocurrencies on Venmo," says Darrell Esch, SVP and GM, Venmo.

Related Companies

Venmo

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Architecting Cloud Solutions for an Intuitive Payments Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing[New Impact Study] From Surviving to Thriving: Digital Customer Engagement beyond Video Conferencing

Trending

Related News
Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds
/regulation

Venmo cites sanctions laws over blocked payments mentioning Palestinian relief funds

Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto
/crypto

Venmo lets users buy and sell crypto

Venmo launches credit card

05 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. GlobaliD and Uphold launch XRP rewards debit card

  2. Woman left on hold for seven hours by HSBC after trying to report fraud

  3. Binance US chief Brooks quits after four months

  4. LSE blames corrupted server for &quot;unacceptable&quot; Eikon outages

  5. Scotiabank converts credit card repayments into BNPL instalment plans

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights