Klarna uses bus to educate Brits on influencer ads

A week after buying an influencer marketing software firm, Klarna is sending a double decker bus to Manchester to "raise awareness" among the public about when they are seeing an advert on social media.

Brands are increasingly turning to social media influencers in order to reach potential customers, a trend that has seen some firms fall foul of regulators.



One of these firms is Klarna, which was rapped by the UK's Advertising Standard Authority last year over an Instagram campaign that encouraged people to use credit to 'boost their mood'.



In response, earlier this year Klarna launched an Influencer Council, complete with a white paper intended to give firms and influencers a guide on how to advertise responsibly on social media.



Now the BNPL giant is set to park a double decker bus in the heart of Manchester’s Spinningfields that "is full of instagrammable moments with an educational twist".



A survey for Klarna shows that 46% of Brits don’t know that #ad means that an influencer has been paid to promote a product or service.



AJ Coyne, head, UK marketing, Klarna, says: "As social media plays an increasingly present role in our lives, it’s vital that consumers are fully aware of when they are being advertised to."