Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banco Santander&#39;s PagoNxt to expand merchant services business across Europe

Banco Santander's PagoNxt to expand merchant services business across Europe

Banco Santander’s payment fintech, PagoNxt, is launching its merchant payments business in Europe under the Getnet brand.

Getnet, which operates in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and soon in Uruguay, has the third highest customer base and turnover among merchant payment firms in Latin America, counting 1.1 million clients. The business processed €90 billion in some four billion payments in 2020.

The service is already available in Banco Santander's home market Spain, and also in Protugal.

Javier San Félix, chief operations officer at PagoNxt, says the acquisition of of Wirecard's assets earlier this year has allowed PagoNxt to bring forward its plans and launch Getnet in Europe on a vastly accelerated timetable.

“The global roll out of Getnet is ahead of plan and will allow us to offer the best possible services to our customers," he says. "Our goal is to help customers across Europe and the Americas to grow their business by making payments easier and more secure, using the best technologies available.”

Getnet has over 2,300 employees worldwide. Around 600 are in Europe, where it is looking to increase its headcount by 20% to further its growth strategy.

In Europe, Getnet will serve customers in some 30 countries, with its main offices in Madrid and Munich.

Initially covering online payments for large e-commerce retailers the business will undertake a phased expansion to include over-the-counter and other types of payments.

Related Companies

Banco Santander

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Related News
Santander Consumer Bank rolls out new PFM app
/retail

Santander Consumer Bank rolls out new PFM app

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe
/sustainable

Santander accelerates roll out of eco-friendly cards across Europe

Exclusive: Santander pulls plug on Asto SME app

11 Jan

PagoFX launches international money transfer service for UK SMEs

01 Dec 2020

PagoFX launches international money transfer app in Belgium

26 Nov 2020

Santander acquires Wirecard merchant technology assets

17 Nov 2020

PagoFX lights up Diwali with low-cost money transfers to India

13 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut moves into travel sector

  2. Visa to acquire Currencycloud

  3. Mastercard simplifies card payments for crypto firms

  4. Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and others hit by major DNS outage

  5. New EU AML rules will ensure full traceability of crypto transfers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021