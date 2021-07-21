Wall Street giants invest in Vestwell

Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have joined a $70 million Series C funding round for workplace savings and investing platform Vestwell.

Wells Fargo Strategic Capital and Fin Venture Capital co-led the round, with participation from Manulife, Point72, Nationwide Ventures, Allianz Life Ventures, Northwestern Mutual, FinTech Collective, Greenspring Associates, Primary Venture Partners, Teamworthy Ventures, F-Prime Capital, Industry Ventures, and Commerce Ventures.



Vestwell provides the underlying infrastructure for workplace savings and investing programmes, such as 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans. The firm’s API-based technology supports financial services and fintech companies from registered investment advisors and payroll providers, to banks, broker-dealers, credit unions, insurers and asset managers, and more.



Tom Richardson, head, principal technology investments, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, says: “There are more than 31 million small businesses in the U.S., and many of them have historically experienced challenges in providing retirement benefits to employees due to the administrative burden and high costs.



“Vestwell’s modern, automated, and user-friendly platform uniquely positions them to help small businesses provide workplace savings programs to more people. We’re excited to lead this investment and support Vestwell’s continued growth.”