Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

W1TTY

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former EU commissioner for financial services Lord Hill joins W1tty advisory board

Former EU commissioner for financial services Lord Hill joins W1tty advisory board

Lord Hill of Oareford, the former EU commissioner for financial services, is joining the advisory board for UK based financial services start up W1tty, whose smart finance app is launching in Lithuania and Poland this Autumn.

W1tty’s advisory board is chaired by serial entrepreneur Lord Chadlington, and also includes Gene Lockhart, the former CEO of Mastercard International.

Jonathan Hill, a former leader of the House of Lords and Chancellor of the Dutchy of Lancaster who recently led the UK Government’s Listings Review, brings experience of financial services regulation in both the UK and the EU.

W1tty has been granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in Lithuania and recently secured passporting rights across the European Economic Area (EEA). It has also applied for an EMI licence in the UK and an EU consumer credit licence.

It will launch in Lithuania and Poland this Autumn with other EEA countries to follow as well as the UK once W1tty secures its licence.

The firm is pitching its money management app to Generation Z - students and other young people starting their first jobs and building their careers.

Related Companies

W1TTY

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking People
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services[New Survey Report] Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  2. Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

  3. Facebook Pay comes to third-party e-commerce sites

  4. Singapore and French central banks test cross-border CBDC exchange

  5. Bank of England frets over stability of Big Tech cloud providers

Research
See all reports »
Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021