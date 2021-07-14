Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
M1 Finance raises $150m

M1 Finance has hit a $1.45 billion valuation after raising $150 million in a Series E funding round for its "super app" offering automated investing, borrowing and banking products.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 led the round, M1's fourth in just 12 months.

M1 offers users investing, borrowing, and banking products, promising to help them build long-term wealth, meet medium-term financial needs, and manage short-term spending.

M1 Invest is a free investing product that enables users to create fully customisable stock and ETF portfolios using fractional shares; M1 Borrow provides a portfolio line of credit; and M1 Spend is a FDIC-insured digital checking account and debit card.

The firm, which stresses that it is not a robo-advisor, now has over $4.5 billion in assets under management and has rolled out a host of new features in the last few months.

Brian Barnes, CEO, M1 Finance, says: "Financial well-being isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Our platform helps people have more control, more freedom, and more power over their money."

