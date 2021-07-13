Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK cops make record crypto haul in money laundering investigation

UK cops make record crypto haul in money laundering investigation

UK police have made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure worth nearly £180 million, topping a £114 million confiscation made just two weeks ago.

The seizures were made by detective from the Met’s Economic Crime Command on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets. They form part of an ongoing investigation into international money laundering.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on 24 June on suspicion of money laundering offences and subsequently interviewed under caution folloing the discovery of the cryptocurrency hoard.

Deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty says: “Proceeds of crime are laundered in many different ways. While cash still remains king in the criminal word, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organised criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking Financial Crime

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Trending

Related News
UK cops seize £114m in crypto
/crypto

UK cops seize £114m in crypto

Trending

  1. Charles Schwab faces $200m hit over SEC robo advisor investigation

  2. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  3. Wise completes largest direct listing in UK history at &#163;8bn

  4. AmEx brings digital receipts to Amazon purchases

  5. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud