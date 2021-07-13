UK cops make record crypto haul in money laundering investigation

UK police have made the UK’s largest cryptocurrency seizure worth nearly £180 million, topping a £114 million confiscation made just two weeks ago.

The seizures were made by detective from the Met’s Economic Crime Command on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets. They form part of an ongoing investigation into international money laundering.



A 39-year-old woman was arrested on 24 June on suspicion of money laundering offences and subsequently interviewed under caution folloing the discovery of the cryptocurrency hoard.



Deputy assistant commissioner Graham McNulty says: “Proceeds of crime are laundered in many different ways. While cash still remains king in the criminal word, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organised criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money."