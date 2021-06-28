Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
PaaS provider Imburse raises €10 million

PaaS provider Imburse raises €10 million

Payments-as-a-Service platform Imburse has raised €10 million to expand beyond Europe to the USA.

Employing 32 staff from offices in Zurich, Lisbon and London, the four-year old firm provides enterprises with a single integration to multiple payment providers and technologies around the globe.

The Series A funding from partners of DST Global, was followed by existing investors Addition, Lakestar, Guidewire Software, Post Finance, SixThirty Ventures and Backbone Ventures.

Additional investors in this round include Accenture Ventures, Gramercy Ventures as well individual investors including Michael Vaughan, former Venmo COO.

Imburse CEO Oliver Werneyer says: “It’s a turbulent time for companies across the world who are under immense pressure to digitalise, reduce costs and to exceed customer expectations. The expected huge costs and long delivery timelines usually associated with integrations into core IT systems result in failure to deliver meaningful transformation, especially when it comes to any payments capabilities. Imburse is a simple and cost-effective solution that mitigates the heavy lifting to connect businesses to the global payments ecosystem."

