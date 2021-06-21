Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut losses almost double to &#163;207,875 million

Revolut losses almost double to £207,875 million

UK fintech firm firm Revolut saw losses almost double last year as it pushed out more services to an increasingly global customer base.

In 2019 Revolut reported a tripling of losses to £106.5 million, despite a sharp rise in revenues and customers. The cost of running the business has put further pressure on the bottom line, with losses for 2020 reaching £207,875 million.

The firm - which is rumoured to be preparing a new $250 million fundraising round at a valuation of between $10 billion and $15 billion - put an optimistic gloss on the latest set of figures, pointing to a significant upturn in revenues to £222 million, dirven by lockdown spending during the pandemic and sharp uptake of its newly-launched cryptocurrency operation.

The company said it made £39m on its cryptocurrency investments last year, with crypto service offerings to customer now accounting for almost 20% of revenue.

Revolut, which has yet to publish a profit in its seven-year history, reports that it moved into the black in the last two months of 2020, a trend which is continuing into the first quarter.

