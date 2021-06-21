Revolut losses almost double to £207,875 million

UK fintech firm firm Revolut saw losses almost double last year as it pushed out more services to an increasingly global customer base.

In 2019 Revolut reported a tripling of losses to £106.5 million, despite a sharp rise in revenues and customers. The cost of running the business has put further pressure on the bottom line, with losses for 2020 reaching £207,875 million.



The firm - which is rumoured to be preparing a new $250 million fundraising round at a valuation of between $10 billion and $15 billion - put an optimistic gloss on the latest set of figures, pointing to a significant upturn in revenues to £222 million, dirven by lockdown spending during the pandemic and sharp uptake of its newly-launched cryptocurrency operation.



The company said it made £39m on its cryptocurrency investments last year, with crypto service offerings to customer now accounting for almost 20% of revenue.



Revolut, which has yet to publish a profit in its seven-year history, reports that it moved into the black in the last two months of 2020, a trend which is continuing into the first quarter.