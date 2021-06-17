BearingPoint RegTech acquires Dublin-based Vizor

BearingPoint RegTech is to acquires Vizor Software, a Dublin-based technology provider for central banks, regulators and tax authorities around the world.

Together, RegTech and Vizor serve more than 7,000 firms including banks, insurance companies, and financial services providers with reporting solutions. At the same time, they enable more than 50 regulators and tax authorities to collect and analyze data from 34,000 firms in 60 countries.



The merger offers a complementary range of technology solutions and geographical spread. While RegTech can rely on a strong customer base in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and a growing presence in adjacent geographies such as Benelux, Ireland, the Nordics, and the UK, Vizor’s customers are primarily based in Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, and Middle East.



Jürgen Lux, CEO of BearingPoint RegTech, states: “The deal with Vizor is an important milestone in RegTech's development. It demonstrates that we are growing strongly as a stand-alone company since Nordic Capital came onboard as our new owner late last year. Both Vizor and RegTech complement each other perfectly in terms of products, markets, and customers.”



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.