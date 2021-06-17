Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BearingPoint Vizor Software

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BearingPoint RegTech acquires Dublin-based Vizor

BearingPoint RegTech acquires Dublin-based Vizor

BearingPoint RegTech is to acquires Vizor Software, a Dublin-based technology provider for central banks, regulators and tax authorities around the world.

Together, RegTech and Vizor serve more than 7,000 firms including banks, insurance companies, and financial services providers with reporting solutions. At the same time, they enable more than 50 regulators and tax authorities to collect and analyze data from 34,000 firms in 60 countries.

The merger offers a complementary range of technology solutions and geographical spread. While RegTech can rely on a strong customer base in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and a growing presence in adjacent geographies such as Benelux, Ireland, the Nordics, and the UK, Vizor’s customers are primarily based in Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, and Middle East.

Jürgen Lux, CEO of BearingPoint RegTech, states: “The deal with Vizor is an important milestone in RegTech's development. It demonstrates that we are growing strongly as a stand-alone company since Nordic Capital came onboard as our new owner late last year. Both Vizor and RegTech complement each other perfectly in terms of products, markets, and customers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Related Companies

BearingPoint Vizor Software

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Markets Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud[Webinar] How banks are combining technology and education to combat fraud

Trending

Related News
Nordic Capital acquires RegTech from BearingPoint
/regulation

Nordic Capital acquires RegTech from BearingPoint

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

  5. AmEx opens first business banking accounts

Research
See all reports »
Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud

Factoring of the Future - Why Factors need to look to the Cloud