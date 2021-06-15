Laybuy brings in-store BNPL to UK

New Zealand-based buy now, pay later outfit Laybuy is launching its digital BNPL card in the UK, enabling customers to make in-store purchases with a tap of their phones.

Customers load the card into their smartphone’s wallet through the Laybuy app and can then make purchases at checkout with a tap. They then pay for the purchase six weekly instalments, with no interest.



Initially, the service will be available to merchants that have a relationship with Laybuy, but the plan is to allow customers to use it everywhere "in the near future".



Gary Rohloff, MD, Laybuy, says: "The vast majority of our customers don’t like using credit cards and have been asking us how they can get the benefits of Laybuy, but on the High Street. In fact, 86% percent of our customers looking to return to stores have explicitly requested the option of using Laybuy in-store, too. Today, we’re making that a reality."



Last month Laybuy got into hot water with the Advertising Standards Authority for running ads that claimed that its credit checks did not affect a customer's credit score.



The probe was instigated by a user who believed their credit score had been downgraded following Laybuy's credit check.