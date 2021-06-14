DNA Payments pockets £100 million investment

London headquartered payments processor DNA Payments has banked a £100 million investment from Alchemy Partners.

DNA currently serves over 45,000 merchants ranging from major online and offline retailers to SMEs, providing them with over 70,000 terminals which make over 20 million transactions worth over £600m a month.



The firm also provides a variety of SaaS and PaaS solutions to major global acquirers and payment schemes.



Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, the founders of DNA, comment: “This investment will allow us to enhance our product offering and continue with our strategy of selective acquisitions to grow our presence not only in the UK but also internationally. We’ve more than doubled our estate size and turnover in the past 18 months and the future is incredibly exciting for us.”