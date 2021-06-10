Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Sustainable

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Klarna raises $639m at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna raises $639m at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna has raised $639 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 that values the buy now, pay later juggernaut at $45.6 billion.

Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, WestCap Group, Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Permira, CBA, Bestseller Group, Ant Group, Northzone, GIC, well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and HMI joined the round.

The funding comes just three months after a $1 billion round at a $31 billion valuation. The latest post-money valuation sees Swedish giant Klarna remain the highest-valued private fintech in Europe and the second-highest worldwide, after Stripe.

Available direct to consumers via the company’s shopping app, Klarna is used by tens of millions of customers worldwide as well as at over 250,000 retailers globally.

The firm reported over $18.9 billion gross merchandise value in the first quarter, thanks in large part to "exceptional" growth in the US. Klarna is now live with 24 of the top 100 US retailers, more than any of its competitors.

The new money will be used to continue international expansion. The company is already live in 17 markets - including France, where it launched this week.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna, says: “Consumers continue to reject interest-and fee-laden revolving credit and are moving toward debit while simultaneously seeking retail experiences that better meet their needs. Klarna's more transparent and convenient alternatives align with evolving global consumer preferences and drive worldwide growth."

As part of the GiveOne initiative established by Klarna earlier this year, one per cent of the equity raised will be directed to initiatives supporting planet health.

Related Companies

Klarna

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Sustainable

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Agile cloud migration and the customer experience connection

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Trending

Related News
Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers
/payments

Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

Rapper A$AP Rocky becomes Klarna CEO for the day
/payments

Rapper A$AP Rocky becomes Klarna CEO for the day

Klarna app bug logged people into other users' accounts

28 May

Klarna locates new tech hub in Madrid

26 May

Klarna confirms mammoth $1 billion fund raise

01 Mar

Klarna reaches $10.65 billion valuation on $650m funding round

15 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. American banking lobby hits out at CBDC hype

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud