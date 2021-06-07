Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

State Bank of India Cashfree

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
State Bank of India invests in local payments processor Cashfree

State Bank of India invests in local payments processor Cashfree

State Bank of India has made an undislcosed investment in Paypal-incubated digital payments processor Cashfree.

Founded in 2015, the Bengaluru-based fintech currently processes over $20bn in annualised payment volumes for more than 100,000 merchant clients, including the likes of iCred, BigBasket, Zomato, HDFC Ergo, Ixigo, Acko, Zoomcar, and Delhivery.

Key to the company's growth has been its bulk disbursal solution - Payouts - which helps businesses send money instantly to bank accounts, cards, UPI, and wallets with a simple integration.

Apart from India, Cashfree’s products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and the UAE.

SBI's investment in the fast-growing startup follows a $35.5 million Series B funding round secured in November last year.

"The investment from India’s largest bank shows its trust in Cashfree’s innovation and the way we are rapidly scaling up the payments business. This also underscores Cashfree’s role towards building a payments ecosystem that enables the fastest and easiest way to collect payments and make payouts for growing businesses," says says Akash Sinha, co-founder & CEO, Cashfree. "The investment fits perfectly with our growth strategy as we continue to focus on customer experience and product innovation.”

Related Companies

State Bank of India Cashfree

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud[New Impact Study] Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Trending

Related News
Indian payment processor Cashfree raises $35.5 million
/payments

Indian payment processor Cashfree raises $35.5 million

Trending

  1. Standard Bank opens digital shopping mall for corporate clients

  2. Mir breaks Visa-Mastercard duopoly in Russia

  3. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  4. HSBC opens API developer portal

  5. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud