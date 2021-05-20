Glint shines on US/UK crowdfund

Gold spending and investment app Glint is running a dual crowdfunding round in the UK and US with the aim of raising £2 million.

The firm's fundraising effort come at an opportune time, with investments in gold seen as a safe harbour in the light of creeping inflation and massive sell-offs in bitcoin.



"Gold has been a store of value for centuries and has proven its long-term reliability," says founder Jason Cozens. "In my view, the current climate makes gold once again the premier hedge against inflation, uncertainty and the erosion of our purchasing power.



The crowdfunding effort has got off to a flying start, already surpassing £1m in the UK & Europe through Seedrs just a few days after the public launch. US investors can visit Republic to join the Glint crowdfunding community.



Glint, which enables users to store, spend and save their wealth in gold, has raised a total of over £20m ($28m) since launch and currently counts close to 79,000 users as customers.