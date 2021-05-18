Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fenergo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Astord and Bridgepoint to acquire Fenergo

Astord and Bridgepoint to acquire Fenergo

Private equity firms Astord and Bridgepoint have agreed a deal to acquire Irish-headquartered regtech provider Fenergo.

Fenergo's client lifecycle management software helps financial services firms with everything from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management.

The firm claims 26 of the top 50 FS firms worldwide as clients, including big names such as ICBC Standard Bank, Santander, Mizuho, ABN Amro and BNP Paribas

Fenergo currently employs over 850 people and has offices in North America, the UK, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Asia Pacific, and the UAE. It posted revenues of $107 million in full-year revenues in March, a 17% uplift on the prior year.

ABN Amro joined an $80 million funding round in Fenergo in February last year, which at the time valued the firm at about $800 million.

Financial terms of the transaction with Astord and Bridgepoint were not disclosed.

Related Companies

Fenergo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Trending

Related News
ABN Amro joins $80m Fenergo funding round
/regulation

ABN Amro joins $80m Fenergo funding round

Fenergo to deploy blockchain-based KYC utility in Bahrain

Fenergo to deploy blockchain-based KYC utility in Bahrain

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. Revolut launches discount finder browser extension

  3. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  4. Swift makes its case for place in CBDC world

  5. CBDCs – Central Banks Digital Currencies or Central Banks’ Defence against Cryptocurrencies?

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions