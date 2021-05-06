Regulator tells Chime to stop using the word 'bank'

US digital banking giant Chime has agreed to stop using the word "bank" in its URL and elsewhere after falling foul of Californian regulators.

As first reported by American Banker, Chime Financial has settled with California's Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation over its use of the word.



Founded in 2013, Chime offers a fee-free, user-friendly banking app, which provides an accompanying debit card and auto-savings account.



The firm has taken advantage of the rise in digital banking during the pandemic and hit a $14.5 billion valuation in September off the back of a $485 million Series F funding round.



However, it is not licensed to operate as a bank in California or anywhere else, and instead works with partners that are licensed.



Despite this, until last February the company used the URL address "chimebank.com" and has also been using the words "bank" and "banking" elsewhere.



The Commissioner has been investigating Chime for possible violations of its rules that prohibit firms from "transacting 'business in a way or manner as to lead the public to believe that its business is that of a bank' without actual authority to engage in such business."



Chime has cooperated and settled ahead of a Commission deadline and promised to make necessary changes, removing the word "bank" from its site, app and advertising material.