Ikigai initiates Crowdcube campaign to raise £1.2m

Ikigai, the wealth management and banking app for affluent millennials, has set up a UK public crowdfunding campaign via CrowdCube to accelerate business, their product roadmap and the tech team.

As one of the first UK fintechs to integrate wealth management and everyday banking into one app, ikigai have already raised £2 million to date via pre-seed investment from angel investors and will continue their mission to empower spenders to align their finances with a sense of self and purpose.



This news comes hot on the heels of their recent decision to extend its relationship with WealthKernel which will continue to act as custodian to safeguard the financial assets of its clients in line with the current permissions of the FCA.



This time last year, ikigai also enlisted the help of regtech platform TruNarrative to help with customer onboarding, identity verification, account monitoring, payment screening, transactional risk and ongoing risk monitoring of customers,



Maurizio Kaiser, co-founder of ikigai, comments: “It’s about engaging the young and affluent - the millions of millennials who are hitting their prime earning and spending years, but remain underserviced and overlooked by most of the current banks and wealth managers. We are confident that those wishing to invest will understand the historic opportunity we see in redefining the future of wealth and look forward to sharing our success with our community.



Taking its name from a Japanese concept that means "a reason for being", ikigai is a startup promising to help users "reach personal harmony by closing the gap between your finances and your lifestyle".