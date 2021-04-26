Investment app StashAway raises $25m

StashAway, a digital wealth management startup hailing from Singapore, is raising US$25 million in a Series D funding round led by Sequoia Capital India.

Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures and Square Peg are joining the round, set to close in the next few months pending necessary regulatory approvals.



Founded in 2016, StashAway offers personalised investment and cash management portfolios for both retail and accredited investors in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Hong Kong. In January, it passed $1 billion in assets under management.



The firm says it will roll out new product and feature developments and also offer to buy back up to $4 million SGD in stock options from its employees, while expanding its engineering team in Singapore and abroad.



Michele Ferrario, CEO, StashAway, says: "This vote of confidence by one of the most successful venture capital firms affirms that we’ve been taking the right approach by expanding early into high-opportunity markets, continuing to deepen our product offering, and building a lean and mission-driven team."