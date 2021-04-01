Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Gimme what I want: Miley Cyrus gives away $1 million in Cash App promotion

Gimme what I want: Miley Cyrus gives away $1 million in Cash App promotion

Jack Dorsey's Cash App has recruited Miley Cyrus to front up a promotional campaign that will give away $1 million worth of stock to the star's followers.

Cash App has previously teamed up with celebrities to attract more customers. Rappers Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B gave away $1 million in cash to the service's female users in August last year.

Cyrus tweeted her involvement in the latest campaign:

Followers who want to cash in on the give away are invited to post comments about their favourite stocks on the singer's Instagram and Twitter account. Tesla, Airbnb and Amazon are among the most requested stocks.

