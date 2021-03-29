Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Commerzbank Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Commerzbank enters five-year relationship with Google Cloud

Commerzbank enters five-year relationship with Google Cloud

Commerzbank has entered a five-year partnership with Google, that will see more applicatons moved to the cloud and delivery of on-the-fly updates to software code.

The extended relationship with Google Cloud is intended to help the bank achieve a set goal of running 85% of its decentralised applications on the cloud by 2024.

It also presages a major shift in the bank's approach to coding its applications by following a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) approach, enabling developers to make updates to code faster and easier.

Commerzbank customers are already using the first application developed on Google Cloud platform, a 'digital account analysis' tool, which provides better tracking of historical financial data and the creation of accurate balance sheets of income and expenses for each customer account.

The shift to the cloud is part of a three-year strategic plan by the German bank that will see €1.7 billion pumped into IT in an effort to digitise and automate business processes.

“In our new ‘Strategy 2024’, a multicloud approach continues to play a major role," says COO Jörg Hessenmüller. "We will benefit from Google Cloud’s extensive capabilities in infrastructure modernisation, as well as from its know-how in data analytics and machine learning, as one of the pioneers of this technology."

Related Companies

Commerzbank Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - Join the discussion! 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform[New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Trending

Related News
SEB leaps onto Google Cloud
/cloud

SEB leaps onto Google Cloud

HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI
/cloud

HSBC taps Google Cloud for call centre AI

HSBC shifts R3 Corda to Google Cloud

26 Feb

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform

23 Feb

Top financial institutions form European Cloud User Coalition

29 Jan

Commerzbank to axe one in three German jobs

29 Jan

Trending

  1. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  2. ClearBank: Third of fintechs face regulatory scrutiny due to agency banking partners

  3. Wirex pauses customer onboarding to address AML compliance

  4. Fiat offers free cryptocoins to drivers who go green

  5. Revolut applies for US banking licence

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform