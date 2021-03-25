Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Osu

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Payments app for the self-employed Osu raises &#163;2.25 million

Payments app for the self-employed Osu raises £2.25 million

Osu, a new payment-app for the self-employed, has raised £2.25m funding in a seed round, led by Creandum and supported by Ada Ventures, Breega and series of prolific angels.

Subscription-based Osu simplifies the day-to-day hassle of getting paid by customers by offering instant payments, invoicing, and automated payment reminders.

Users can send a payment request by entering their customer's name, phone number, and the amount owed. The customer receives an SMS and pays by clicking a link with their own banking app.

Users receive a 30-day free trial of the Osu app, after which they have a choice of three monthly plans of £4.99 (Lite), £9.99 (Standard), or £19.99 (Pro).

The firm plans to increase its customer base from 1000 subscribers to 10,000 by the end of the year.

Noam Nevo, co-founder and CEO of Osu, says: “We know from speaking to our users that one of the biggest challenges they face is the ability to manage their payment-related admin tasks effectively and efficiently, whilst also growing their services and attracting more customers. At a time when the self-employed are already taking a hit due to the pandemic, reducing the cost of getting paid and making the process much faster is becoming increasingly important.

Initially focusing on payments and invoicing, he says Osu will be introducing a host of new business management features over the coming months - including direct communication with customers, calendar integrations, booking and scheduling, and the creation of mini-sites to help users generate an online presence.

Related Companies

Osu

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Trending

  1. A new impulse. Why may Bitcoin cost USD 100K already this year?

  2. Visa hikes UK-EU online interchange fees; faces US investigation into debit card practices

  3. Wells Fargo hires Reetika Grewal for top digital role

  4. HSBC launches mobile business bank for UK SMEs

  5. Google Pay head Sengupta steps down

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021