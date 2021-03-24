Mastercard ties executive bonsues to ESG goals

Mastercard is to link executive bonsues to the company's environmental, social and corporate governance goals.

In a note on the company's website, CEO Michael Miebach says compensation for its most senior executives, EVPs and above, will be tied to improvements in achieving carbon neutrality, financial inclusion, and gender pay parity.



"The purpose of our incentive compensation programsme is to encourage and reward performance that helps us achieve our goals — financial goals, of course, as well as strategic goals that lay the foundation for our future success," states Miebach. "We believe these ESG goals, which our senior leaders have the ability - and responsibility - to influence, will help our business grow and thrive for years to come."



Mastercard recently pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, and this month priced a $600 million sustainability bond, with proceeds to be used to maximise carbon reduction and foster inclusive growth.