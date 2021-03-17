Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kompasbank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Denmark&#39;s Kompasbank gets license

Denmark's Kompasbank gets license

Kompasbank, a digital startup targeting Denmark's SMEs, has received its banking license from the country's Financial Supervisory Authority.

The bank, slated to open in the summer, is the brainchild of Michael Hurup Andersen, a financial services industry veteran who has previously worked at Saxo Bank and Deloitte.

The venture has built a digital infrastructure that it says will help differentiate it from traditional banks, specifically in the collection and processing of data.

Jeppe Brøndum, chairman and founding investor, who has worked at Blackstone, Barclays and Danske Bank, says: “Our technology allows us to conduct banking with much greater flexibility, efficiency and low costs, without compromising the traditional bank standards such as good service, integrity, and profitability."

Related Companies

Kompasbank

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Digital Identity Verification: Reducing Friction in Online Account Opening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - Dates announced! Join us on 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better AssessSustainableFinance.Live - Dates announced! Join us on 11-12 May 2021 - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  3. Citi streamlines cross-border payments with digital documentation

  4. Bitcoin set to overtake gold as a digital reserve asset - Bloomberg Intelligence

  5. Stripe raises $600 million at a $95 billion valuation

Research
See all papers »
Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021