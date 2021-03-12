Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MTA to phase out MetroCard as contactless payments pick up

MTA to phase out MetroCard as contactless payments pick up

New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is to phase out its thirty-year old MetroCard in 2023 in favour of contacless payment acceptance across its network.

The MTA says it has completed the installation of Omny contactless readers at all subways and buses in the region, with contactless payments via a smartwatch, card of mobile now accounting for nearly ten percent of commuter transactions, u[p from four perent a year ago.

In total, the fare payment system has now recorded more than 50 million taps, and is currently running at 300,000 per day. Seventy-nine percent of those are at subway stations and the other 21% are on buses. The highest one-day tap total since Omny was launched in May 2019 came on March 5, with 339,000 taps.

“Omny is the easiest way to pay the fare and we’re happy to see so many New Yorkers agree and are using it to get where they need to go,” says Sarah Feinberg, interim president of MTA New York City Transit. “Just tap your phone, your card, or even a smartwatch and you’re on your way. It’s faster than swiping and one less card to worry about.”

The MTA is set to roll out its own contactless Omny card and mobile this year and to begin expanding fare options in 2021 with the introduction of reduced fares for senior customers and riders with disabilities and the integration with paratransit services. The card will eventually be available at vending machines in stations as well, completely displacing the old MetroCard by 2023.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2021 - Save the date! Join us on 28-30 June – Payments Transformation in 2021 - The Road to Success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >, Payments Modernisation: The CloudPayments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
New York MTA completes contactless payments rollout
/payments

New York MTA completes contactless payments rollout

New York MTA hails success of 'tap and pay'; mobile wallet usage rides high

New York MTA hails success of 'tap and pay'; mobile wallet usage rides high

Trending

  1. Ripple settles with Youtube over XRP scam suit

  2. European Banking Authority hit by cyber-attack

  3. JPMorgan closes Chase Pay

  4. Former HSBC innovation chief Balkin joins JPMorgan Chase

  5. Santander UK preps for major overhaul with new senior tech hires

Research
See all papers »
Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

Cut through the noise: 5 key considerations when selecting your payments platform

The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship