MTA to phase out MetroCard as contactless payments pick up

New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) is to phase out its thirty-year old MetroCard in 2023 in favour of contacless payment acceptance across its network.

The MTA says it has completed the installation of Omny contactless readers at all subways and buses in the region, with contactless payments via a smartwatch, card of mobile now accounting for nearly ten percent of commuter transactions, u[p from four perent a year ago.



In total, the fare payment system has now recorded more than 50 million taps, and is currently running at 300,000 per day. Seventy-nine percent of those are at subway stations and the other 21% are on buses. The highest one-day tap total since Omny was launched in May 2019 came on March 5, with 339,000 taps.



“Omny is the easiest way to pay the fare and we’re happy to see so many New Yorkers agree and are using it to get where they need to go,” says Sarah Feinberg, interim president of MTA New York City Transit. “Just tap your phone, your card, or even a smartwatch and you’re on your way. It’s faster than swiping and one less card to worry about.”



The MTA is set to roll out its own contactless Omny card and mobile this year and to begin expanding fare options in 2021 with the introduction of reduced fares for senior customers and riders with disabilities and the integration with paratransit services. The card will eventually be available at vending machines in stations as well, completely displacing the old MetroCard by 2023.