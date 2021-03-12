Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2021: The road to payments transformation

EBAday 2021: The road to payments transformation

After the success of EBAday 2020, the event will again run in digital format on 28-30 June 2021 for its sixteenth year, welcoming a host of board directors, chief executive officers and payments and technology heads from Europe’s leading banks.

Curated by the Euro Banking Association’s subject matter experts and Finextra Research, the conference programme comprises two core streams, keynotes, panel discussions and special interest sessions, covering new business models, new operating models and new forms of collaboration.

With the unprecedented nature of 2020, financial institutions were forced to accelerate their move to the digital banking ecosystem and consider whether they had sufficient resources, skills and long-term strategies in place for the new normal.

At the same time, instant payments and Open Banking have long been inching towards ‘mass adoption’ status, but it remains to be seen how these initiatives will continue to be positioned in Europe, North America, Asia and beyond.

In the same light, EBAday will question what changes are needed to handle liquidity requirements stemming from instant payments and from regulation, how regulation can act as an accelerator and not an inhibitor and if Request to Pay will achieve customer take-up.

Keynote speakers and panellists will explore how banks can deliver the digital payments strategy of the future and how technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and APIs can satisfy ever-evolving customer needs. Other topics include: 

  • Instant Payments – a success story yet?
  • Digitalisation unlimited?
  • The next chapter for Open Banking
  • Strategies for intraday liquidity management
  • Digital currencies: a first glance behind the scene
  • Modernising the financial regulatory system
  • Correspondent banking – a business in transformation
  • First steps with Request to Pay
  • Payments/ Banking as a Service
  • On the homestretch with ISO20022
  • Do we really need Central Bank Digital Currencies?
  • Trends in global payments innovation
  • Technology that delivers

In addition to offering a comprehensive agenda, the EBAday 2021 digital platform will continue to be a meeting place for our pan-European community, replicating the physical experience with new ways to connect.

Registration for EBAday 2021 is now open.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

