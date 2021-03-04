Countingup raises £9.1m

Countingup, a London-based startup offering users a business current account with built-in accounting software, has closed a £9.1 million Series A investment round led by Framework Venture Partners.

Gresham House Ventures and Sage joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used to push growth and make hires.



Launched in 2018, Countingup now boasts more than 34,000 customers for its two-in-one app, which promises to automate bookkeeping and tax tasks while encouraging good recordkeeping.



In addition, customers can easily share accurate, real-time bookkeeping data with their accountants - eliminating the pains of re-authorisation requests, data lags, duplicates, and inaccuracies.



Tim Fouracre, CEO, Countingup, says: "This funding round is helping fuel our product roadmap, including the launch of our digital tax filing service, which aims to be a huge help to small businesses as new Making Tax Digital regulations come into effect from April 2022."