Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Which?: Free-to-use ATMs disappearing from UK high streets

Which?: Free-to-use ATMs disappearing from UK high streets

UK consumer group Which? is pushing for the government to take immediate action to protect the future of cash for those who need it, as its latest analysis shows a spike in the number of people forced to pay to withdraw their own money from cash machines.

The research shows that some towns and cities - among them some of England’s most deprived areas, where people are more likely to depend on cash - have seen a significant shift from free-to-use cashpoints to machines that generally charge up to £2 per withdrawal in recent years.

Which? says the findings highlight the need for urgent clarity and direction from the government on the role of cash in the future.

Gareth Shaw, Which? head of money, comments: “Legislation is a fundamental part of this, and there is an urgent need for a clear timeframe for when it will be in place, so that industry and regulators can work with the government to ensure that cash is protected as a payment method for those who have no other option.”

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Fina[Webinar On-Demand] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
Which? ramps up campaign to protect cash network
/payments

Which? ramps up campaign to protect cash network

Which? calls on UK Government to prevent collapse of cash
/payments

Which? calls on UK Government to prevent collapse of cash

UK consumers bearing the cost of cash machine fee hikes

07 Feb 2020

Next UK government must legislate to protect access to cash - Which?

15 Nov 2019

Over a third of UK bank branches closed in past five years

24 Sep 2019

Which? calls for Government action on access to cash

18 Sep 2019

Which? raises alarm over ATM network charges

01 May 2019

Trending

  1. European banks seek technical partners to help build rival to Visa and Mastercard

  2. NatWest initiates Open Banking payments for business customers

  3. Is It Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin?

  4. HSBC launches programme to help customers go digital

  5. HSBC shifts R3 Corda to Google Cloud

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?