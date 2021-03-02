Which?: Free-to-use ATMs disappearing from UK high streets

UK consumer group Which? is pushing for the government to take immediate action to protect the future of cash for those who need it, as its latest analysis shows a spike in the number of people forced to pay to withdraw their own money from cash machines.

The research shows that some towns and cities - among them some of England’s most deprived areas, where people are more likely to depend on cash - have seen a significant shift from free-to-use cashpoints to machines that generally charge up to £2 per withdrawal in recent years.



Which? says the findings highlight the need for urgent clarity and direction from the government on the role of cash in the future.



Gareth Shaw, Which? head of money, comments: “Legislation is a fundamental part of this, and there is an urgent need for a clear timeframe for when it will be in place, so that industry and regulators can work with the government to ensure that cash is protected as a payment method for those who have no other option.”