News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
SIX acquires majority stake in social media analytics tool Orenda

SIX acquires majority stake in social media analytics tool Orenda

Swiss IT services house SIX has taken a majority stake in Orenda Software Solutions, a Canadian-based AI platform specialising in ESG and alternative data sets.

The Orenda software platform analyses and quantifies social media data to identify public perception of an organisation’s reputation, as well as its social values and commitments to global good.

SIX says the investment will strengthen its ESG and alternative data offering, providing customers with real-time data and analytics for faster and more informed decisions.

Marion Leslie, head financial information, SIX, states: “With Orenda we have found the right partner with unique expertise in alternative data sets, data science and ESG. As we bring our capabilities and the expertise of our teams together, we see a lot of opportunities to build new propositions supporting the growth of impact investing.”

Financial terms of thae transaction were not disclosed.

