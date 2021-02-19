Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Google introduces pay for parking with Google Maps

Google has released a new feature which lets consumers pay for parking and transit fares directly from within Google Maps.

Users just need to link their Google Pay account to the Maps application to make touch-free payments at parking meters in more than 400 cities across the US.

States the tech giant: "Thanks to an integration with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can now easily pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps, and avoid touching the meter altogether.

"Simply tap on the 'Pay for Parking' button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap 'Pay'."

Remote top ups can also be handled within Google Maps.

The firm is also expanding the ability to pay for transit fares from Maps for over 80 transit agencies around the world. Users can plan their trip, buy their fare, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps.

"When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account," states Goolge. "And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board."

Pay for parking starts rolling out immediately on Android in 400+ cities in the US, with iOS coming soon. The ability to pay for transit from Google Maps expands to 80 agencies globally on Android in the coming weeks.

