Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Financial Crime Security

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US charges North Koreans in huge hacking operation

US charges North Koreans in huge hacking operation

The US Department of Justice has unsealed charged against three North Korean computer programmers it says conspired to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency.

Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il, and Park Jin Hyok were members of North Korean military intelligence agency called the Reconnaissance General Bureau which carried out criminal hacking, says the DoJ.

The men are accused of participating in the 2017 WannaCry 2.0 global ransomware attack, the 2016 Bangladesh Bank theft, and the 2014 hit on Sony Pictures Entertainment, among others.

The Bangladesh Bank attack, which saw hackers use the Swift messaging system to convince the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to transfer $81 million from the victim's account to accounts they controlled in the Philippines.

The DoJ alleges that the group attempted to and did gain access to several other banks - including in Vietnam, the Philippines, Africa and Southeast Asia - from 2015 through 2018 using similar methods and “watering hole attacks,” attempting the theft of at least $1.2 billion.

Elsewhere, the North Koreans are accused of thefts through ATM cash-out schemes, including the October 2018 theft of $6.1 million from BankIslami.

Meanwhile, hundreds of cryptocurrency companies were targeted by the group, with tens of millions of dollars stolen, including $75 million from a Slovenian cryptocurrency company in December 2017, $24.9 million from an Indonesian firm in September 2018; and $11.8 million from a New York outfit in 2020.

The hackers are also accused of developing multiple malicious cryptocurrency applications in order to get a backdoor into victims’ computers.

In a second case unsealed today, a Canadian-American citizen has agreed to plead guilty in a money laundering scheme and admitted to being a "high-level" launderer for some of the North Korean schemes, including ATM cash-out operations and a bank heist.

Acting US Attorney Tracy L Wilkison for the Central District of California says: “The scope of the criminal conduct by the North Korean hackers was extensive and long-running, and the range of crimes they have committed is staggering.

“The conduct detailed in the indictment are the acts of a criminal nation-state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Financial Crime Security

Keywords

Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] The Trends Driving Digitalisation in Corporate Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >, Payments Modernisation: The CloudPayments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
US warns North Korean hackers are back
/security

US warns North Korean hackers are back

US issues alert on North Korea cyber threat
/security

US issues alert on North Korea cyber threat

US charges Chinese nationals with helping North Korea launder stolen cryptocurrency

04 Mar 2020

North Korean hackers have stolen $2 billion from banks to fund weapons programme

06 Aug 2019

North Korea using bank cyberattacks to evade sanctions - UN report

20 Mar 2019

North Korean hackers used Swift network to steal more than $100m - FireEye

05 Oct 2018

US charges North Korean over Bangladesh Bank hack

06 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  3. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  4. Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

  5. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?