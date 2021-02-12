Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

RazorPay

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Razorpay goes on hiring spree as business surges during the pandemic

Razorpay goes on hiring spree as business surges during the pandemic

Buouyed by a small business shift to digital payments during the pandemic, Indian unicorn Razorpay is to increase its headcount by 50% over the next ten months.

The company, which has experienced a 3x business growth in 2020, hired over 550 employees last year and looks forward to welcoming 650 more employees across technology, product and business teams in the next few months.

Currently employing 1300 staff, Razorpay has announced a string of new products over the past year and has also been steadily growing its neobanking arm, RazorpayX which serves more than 10,000 businesses.

The global pandemic has been a turning point for the business, which has witnessed an 80% increase in the demand for digital payments and the need for digital financial processes, forcing offline companies to move online.

Razorpay currently provides payment processing services for over five million businesses, including Facebook, Airtel, BookMyShow, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, ICICI Prudential among others, and is bidding to reach 10 Million businesses by next year.

Chitbhanu Nagri, SVP - people operations, Razorpay says: “Things have been drastically changing at Razorpay in the last few months. With the rising adoption of digital payments during Covid-19 and thousands of businesses going online for the first time, there's a lot of scope for interesting innovations in business payments now, something that Razorpay employees have been actively working on.”

Of the 650 new positions for both freshers and lateral hires, 350 will be towards expanding the engineering and product teams, and the rest will form the customer experience, sales and marketing forces.

Related Companies

RazorPay

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Covid-19 Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, [Webinar On-Dema[Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Indian fintech Razorpay joins Unicorn club with $100 million funding
/payments

Indian fintech Razorpay joins Unicorn club with $100 million funding

Trending

  1. Societe Generale gives all employees the right to work from home for up to two days a week

  2. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  3. ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

  4. Forget bitcoin, card firms should embrace stablecoin payments - Gartner

  5. Equifax acquires Open Banking partner AccountScore

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?