ION to buy Dash

ION Investment Group is set to snap up another fintech, agreeing to buy options technology and execution provider Dash Financial Technologies.

Irish outfit ION has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire American firm Dash from Flexpoint Ford. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Dash offers offering customisable routing and order management solutions to financial institutions as well as complete order routing transparency featuring real-time visualisation.



Andrea Pignataro, CEO, ION, says: "Dash’s team is additive to the DNA of our ION Markets division, particularly with their domain expertise in options and customer-centric approach."



ION has acquired a host of firms in the last few years, including Fidessa, Openlink Financial, IT2, Financial Software Systems and Wall Street Systems.