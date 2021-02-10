Trade Ledger secures £13.5m investment

Lending-as-a-Service platform Trade Ledger has raised £13.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Point72 Ventures and joined by Foundation Capital, Court Lorenzini, and Hambro Perks.

Trade Ledger helps lenders provide credit to SMEs by showing them the information they need to make decisions. The firm brings together all the data that lenders need throughout the customer lifecycle, analyses that data, and automates key processes.



This, says the firm, means lenders can act faster with less risk and serve more businesses at greater profit. They can also move into new services such as embedded finance, including offering loans as part of the payment journey on websites selling to businesses.



In the four years since it was founded, the startup has won global and regional banks and alt finance providers as customers, while revenues grew twelve-fold during 2020.



The new funding will be used to make hires in the company's sales, marketing and customer delivery teams.



Martin McCann, CEO of, Trade Ledger, says: “This new investment will enable us to triple our customer base during 2021. Adoption of our technology is critical for the post-pandemic recapitalisation of the economy and we are driving growth as fast as our capital allows, to be able to support this critical economic need, particularly for SMEs."