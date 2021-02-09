Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Hubx

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Start ups

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
B2B capital raising tech outfit Hubx raises $5.5m

B2B capital raising tech outfit Hubx raises $5.5m

Business-to-business capital raising platform Hubx has closed a $5.5 million funding round with participation from Barclays.

Basinghall Partners, Elite and individual investors joined the round, the proceeds of which will be used will be used to accelerate Hubx’s product roadmap, grow the team and scale its marketing and distribution capability.

Founded in 2015, Hubx has set its sights on simplifying and connecting the private capital raising and distribution processes by using automation and data insights.

The firm works with start-ups, banks, brokers and exchanges to support their capital raising, private placement and deal syndication activities.

Its cloud-based technology allows organisations to quickly deploy modular, branded deal execution solutions that integrate with other services and data sources via APIs.

Axel Coustere, co-founder, Hubx, says: “There’s tremendous potential in helping organisations digitise their private capital raising and distribution activities, with current conditions accelerating the trend towards the digitisation of all transactions end-to-end."

Related Companies

Hubx

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Markets Start ups

Keywords

Findex Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?, [New Paper] What w[New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  2. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

  3. HMRC awards Open Banking contract to Ecospend

  4. UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

  5. InvestCloud accelerates past $1bn valuation

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?