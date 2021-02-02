Brits struggle to pay back Christmas BNPL spending - survey

A fifth of Brits that used buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes to fund their Christmas shopping are now unable to meet their repayments without taking on more debt, according to a comparethemarket.com survey.

The BNPL industry has seen huge growth in recent years, with the likes of Klarna and Affirm becoming multi-billion dollar giants, while banks are also increasingly getting in on the action.



However, there is growing concern that consumers are taking on debt they cannot afford. The comparethemarket survey shows that 44% of Brits who used a BNPL scheme over Christmas are now concerned about their ability to repay.



Almost a third of respondents using a scheme feel BNPL made them spend more than they usually would and over two-fifths bought more extravagant gifts. A third of people using a BNPL scheme for Christmas spending did so because they could not afford the purchase upfront at the time and wanted to delay the payment, and 23% say BNPL better suits their financial needs than other forms of debt, such as a credit card.



Over a quarter were also offered a special discount if they used the scheme - as some outlets have partnerships and discounts with BNPL providers.



James Padmore, head, money, comparethemarket.com, says: "When used responsibly, Buy Now Pay Later schemes can be an effective and alternative way to spread out the payments of large purchases. It’s easy to see why it’s popular at a time like Christmas when people may be spending larger sums than usual.



"However, the ‘I’ll deal with it later’ attitude to using this type of financing may mean that some people are now really feeling the strain. Our findings show that this has unfortunately caught up with some customers who are now having to take on more debt to cover the cost of their Christmas spending."



The survey chimes with recent research from Capco which found that more than half of 18-34 year olds using BNPL have missed a payment and nearly two thirds think BNPL is making them spend more, potentially increasing their chances of getting into debt.



The Financial Conduct Authority is conducting a review into the industry but last month the UK Government voted down a bill supported by 70 MPs to regulate such firms.