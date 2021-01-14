Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Carne Group

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Carne Group secures €100 million in funding

Carne Group secures €100 million in funding

Carne Group, the Irish-founded supplier of regulatory reporting and compliance software to the asset management industry, has secured a €100 million equity investment from Vitruvian Partners.

Founded in 2004, Carne’s 350 employees in eight locations across the world manage the governance, compliance, regulatory and substance requirements for more than 550 asset managers and institutional investors.

Corr, Carne’s compliance management technology platform is currently used to oversee $2 trillion in assets.

Stephen Byrne, partner, Vitruvian Partners, satys: “We look for capital investment opportunities that are redefining industries, and this is exactly what attracted us to Carne. We have partnered with Carne to support the roll-out of their Corr technology platform, through which Carne brings much needed innovation and digitalisation to the asset management sector."

Related Companies

Carne Group

Lead Channel

Markets

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2020

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020, [New Rep[New Report] The Future of Core Banking 2020

Trending

Trending

  1. 15 DevOps Trends to Watch for in 2021

  2. Mastercard unveils cloud POS acceptance tech

  3. How banks and financial services players will monetise open banking

  4. Walmart to launch fintech startup

  5. Simple shuts down

Research
See all papers »
Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty