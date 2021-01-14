Carne Group secures €100 million in funding

Carne Group, the Irish-founded supplier of regulatory reporting and compliance software to the asset management industry, has secured a €100 million equity investment from Vitruvian Partners.

Founded in 2004, Carne’s 350 employees in eight locations across the world manage the governance, compliance, regulatory and substance requirements for more than 550 asset managers and institutional investors.



Corr, Carne’s compliance management technology platform is currently used to oversee $2 trillion in assets.



Stephen Byrne, partner, Vitruvian Partners, satys: “We look for capital investment opportunities that are redefining industries, and this is exactly what attracted us to Carne. We have partnered with Carne to support the roll-out of their Corr technology platform, through which Carne brings much needed innovation and digitalisation to the asset management sector."