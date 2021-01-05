Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale TagPay

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
French core banking vendor TagPay raises €25 million

French core banking vendor TagPay raises €25 million

TagPay, a core banking provider in which Société Générale holds a minority shareholding, has secured an investment of €25 million from Long Arc Capital to strengthen its sales, product and technical teams and to fund growth.

The investment gives the New York-based private equity firm a majority interest in TagPay, which has previously raised €7 million since launching its first core banking product in 2016. The Paris-based outfit initially started life in 2005 as a provider of mobile contactless technology using soundwave technology to embed smartphones with payment and authentication tools.

TagPay, which claims 20 European financial institutions as customers, aims to double its banking customer base while multiplying by five the number of end-customers provided with secured digital banking services.

“The regulatory evolution, the new expectations of end customers and the disruption in financial services makes the modernisation of core banking systems a necessity,” says Yves Eonnet, CEO of TagPay. “Today, thanks to its open and agile architecture system, TagPay is the premier solution to address these challenges. We are very happy to have the support of Long Arc Capital, whose financial and operational support will allow us to grow rapidly over the next three years.”

Société Générale pumped €1 million in return for an eight percent stake in TagPay in 2016, under an initiative to maintain and grow its retail consumer base in the African sub-continent.

Related Companies

Société Générale TagPay

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2020, [New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2020[New Report] The Future of ESGTech 2020

Trending

Related News
SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

SocGen eyes African expansion; sinks EUR1 million in to TagPay

Trending

  1. 2021 Predictions

  2. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  3. Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000

  4. Cashplus to acquire icount with banking application pending

  5. BIS to develop Big Data open source prototype

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth