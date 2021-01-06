Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC Silent Eight

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC signs for Silent Eight fraud fighting tech

HSBC signs for Silent Eight fraud fighting tech

HSBC has inked a multi-year deal with Silent Eight, recruiting the regtech startup in its efforts to fight financial crime.

Silent Eight's Alert Resolution uses AI to investigate and resolves cases in the same way an analyst would, but, claims the vendor, with greater speed, precision and consistency.

Following a trial, HSBC will roll out the technology within its global compliance organisation to provide case adjudications that are explained and auditable.

Matt Brown, group head, compliance services, HSBC, says: "Given the growth in alert volumes, and unpredictable spikes driven by global volatility, we saw an opportunity with Silent Eight that would give us the ability to close alerts quickly and accurately."

Related Companies

HSBC Silent Eight

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires, Trust over Tools: How to STrust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Trending

Related News
Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight
/regulation

Standard Chartered invests in regtech startup Silent Eight

Trending

  1. OCC approves the use of stablecoins for banking transactions

  2. 2021 Predictions

  3. Banks push for UK to increase contactless limit to &#163;100

  4. Indian startup Cred raises $81 million

  5. Bitcoin surges past $34,000 mark...then drops to below $30,000

Research
See all papers »
The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Managing Compliance and Growth

Managing Compliance and Growth