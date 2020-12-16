Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
Brazil&#39;s B3 selects Genesis lo-code application platform

Brazil's B3 selects Genesis lo-code application platform

Brazilian financial market infrastructure player B3 has signed on for Genesis's low-code application platform.

Genesis says it has built the only low-code platform designed entirely for the requirements of the financial markets, enabling the rapid creation of products without having to write substantial lines of code.

B3 has been doing due diligence on low-code platforms as it seeks help addressing multi-faceted highly complex post-trading workflows, securely at pace and at scale.

It picked Genesis after the firm took just six weeks to deliver a proof-of-concept which saw the platform process and test millions of real-time post-trading allocation messages, in a low-latency and high-throughput secure and performant environment.

Paulo D’Angelo, MD, B3, says: "As the industry grows and matures, Genesis LCAP provides the building blocks and agility to address the Brazilian market’s very specific requirements across asset classes market trading infrastructure."

